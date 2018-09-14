SANDY — A father convicted two years ago of severely abusing his young children now faces a new charge accusing him of abusing another child.

Kade Ray Abegglen, 28, of Sandy, was charged Sept. 5 in 3rd District Court with child abuse, a second-degree felony. In addition, Tashina Marie Manning, 27, the alleged victim's mother, is charged with the same crime.

On July 21, an 11-month-old child was taken to Primary Children's Hospital where doctors discovered a skull fracture and "internal bleeding from both a recent and older injury," according to charging documents. The child's parents claimed the child had fallen, but doctors determined the injuries were consistent with a hard impact or shaking, the charges state.

The doctor who treated the child also treated Abegglen's 1-year-old son in 2015. That child was diagnosed with similar injuries, the charges state. Abegglen was charged in 2016 with child abuse, a second-degree felony, in that case, in Duchesne County's 8th District Court.

Abegglen faced an identical charge in another case accusing him of breaking the feet of his 2-month-old daughter, according to court documents.

In a plea deal, Abegglen pleaded guilty in both cases in 2016 to reduced charges of child abuse, a third-degree felony. He received a suspended prison sentence of up to five years, and was placed on three years of probation. Abegglen was also ordered to serve 60 days in jail.

Because of his prior convictions, Abegglen told police he keeps a surveillance system in his house. But when asked if there would be video proof that the child was injured by being accidentally dropped on the floor as he claimed, Abegglen said he had erased the SD card because "it had become too full," the charges state.

But investigators said they found video of Manning telling Abegglen what the doctor at Primary Children's Hospital had told her. The video then shows Manning "receiving instruction from him on how to explain (the child's) injuries to the hospital staff," according to charging documents.

A $250,000 warrant was issued for Abegglen's arrest and a $75,000 warrant for Manning. On Wednesday, both surrendered during their initial appearances in court and were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. The court issued a pretrial protective order on both parents on behalf of the child, who turned 1 last month.

Manning was able to post bail. The next court hearing for both is scheduled for Oct. 1.