THE BASICS

BYU (1-1) at No. 6 Wisconsin (2-0)

Kickoff: Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT Venue : Camp Randall Stadium (80,321)

: Camp Randall Stadium (80,321) Surface : FieldTurf

: FieldTurf TV : ABC

: ABC Livestream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Radio : KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM

: KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM Series : Wisconsin leads 2-1

: Wisconsin leads 2-1 Weather: Sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s.

THE STAKES

For Wisconsin … The Badgers are looking to maintain their No. 6 ranking and undefeated season — and looking to advance to the College Football Playoff for the first time.

For BYU … The Cougars are coming off a disappointing loss at home. They aren’t expected to beat Wisconsin, but if they can show improvement on the offensive side of the ball that may be a victory of sorts.

THE TRENDS

For Wisconsin … The Badgers own a 41-game win streak in non-conference home games, fifth-longest by any FBS team in the modern era. That streak began in 2003. Wisconsin has also won 20 straight regular-season games dating back to 2016.

For BYU … The Cougars have won two of their last three Big Ten road games. They beat Nebraska 33-28 in 2015 and downed Michigan State 31-14 in 2016. BYU was blanked at Michigan 31-0 in 2015.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For Wisconsin … The Badgers have the advantage over the Cougars in every conceivable way, which is why they are 21-point favorites. A BYU win would be a monumental upset.

For BYU … The Cougars are still trying to jumpstart a new offensive scheme. One thing to watch for: Can BYU score an offensive touchdown? Wisconsin’s defense has limited opponents without an offensive touchdown in 13 of 43 games in four years under coach Paul Chryst.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Jeffrey D. Allred Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws against theCalifornia Golden Bears in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

Tanner Mangum, BYU quarterback: The senior had an up-and-down performance in last week’s loss to California, which included several dropped passes by his teammates. How long will the coaching staff remain committed to Mangum? Will they turn to freshman Zach Wilson if things go poorly?

KEY MATCHUP

BYU’s defensive line vs. Wisconsin’s offensive line: The Cougars have failed to get much pressure on opposing quarterbacks and this week’s challenge is even tougher against what is considered the nation’s top offensive line.

QUOTABLE

“When you watch the film of the first two games, that grabs not only coaches’ but our players’ attention. We know we have to have a good week of preparation. We know it’s going to be a heckuva ballgame.”

— Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst

“They’re stronger (than last year). They actually have guys that started against us that are backups now. They have more experience on the line of scrimmage. They’re big and they’re physical. So this will be a great test for us.”

— BYU coach Kalani Sitake

NEXT UP

On Saturday, Sept. 22, BYU hosts McNeese State. Wisconsin travels to Iowa.

BYU SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 — BYU 28, Arizona 23

Sept. 8 — California 21, BYU 18

Sept. 15 — at Wisconsin (1:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN)

Sept. 22 — McNeese State (4 p.m., BYUtv)

Sept. 29 — at Washington (TBA)

Oct. 5 — Utah State (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Oct. 13 — Hawaii (TBA)

Oct. 27 — Northern Illinois (TBA)

Nov. 3 — at Boise State (TBA/ESPN Networks)

Nov. 10 — at UMass (10 a.m./TBA)

Nov. 17 — New Mexico State (TBA)

Nov. 24 — at Utah (TBA)

All times MDT