SALT LAKE CITY — A four-ship formation of F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the 388th Fighter Wing based at Hill Air Force Base will fly over Salt Lake City and the Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah prior to the Utes football game against the Washington Huskies Saturday night.

The flyover will take place at 7:55 p.m. during the pregame national anthem. Residents in the area and anyone attending the game are invited to tag @388FW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook if they catch any twilight imagery of America’s most advanced multirole fighters as they get into position and make their pass.

Hill is slated to be home to three operational F-35A fighter squadrons with a total of 78 aircraft by the end of 2019. The first operational F-35As arrived at Hill in September 2015. The active duty 388th Fighter Wing and Air Force Reserve 419th Fighter Wing will fly and maintain the jet in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both components.