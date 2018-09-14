As Hurricane Florence prepared to land on the East Coast, the news was filled with stories about climate change and the Food and Drug Administration targeting vaping ads targeted at teens.

Hurricane Florence began its assault on the East Coast when it landed along the North Carolina coast on Thursday morning.

The Category 2 storm is expected to dump torrential rain on the region until Monday and officials have asked residents to evacuate the area and be prepared for the worst.

The Food and Drug Administration announced it would be taking action against e-cigarette companies that may be targeting teenagers with their marketing.

The agency called the level of vaping among teens "an epidemic proportion" and will be taking measures to combat the trend.

The search for the White House leaks continues. The release of The New York Times anonymous op-ed last week has added pressure to determine the source of the leaks.

Watergate reporter Bob Woodward released a new book this week, a tell-all about the Trump presidency.

Trump has criticized the book as being full of "lies and phony sources," but Woodward says White House officials have told him it's "1,000 percent correct."

The book has already become the fastest bestseller since the release of "Go Set a Watchman."

Other stories this week included news of a thriving economy that seems to have recovered from the Great Recession, talk from the Trump administration on changing emissions regulations and Obama's speech on Friday, Sept. 7, at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

