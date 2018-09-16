It's sad that the Deseret News continually editorializes in favor of high-density building up and transit to the point of nausea.

While many less-affluent citizens can't now afford a house in the suburbs, that ought to be the goal: families in their own homes with room for kids to play — away from the concrete and congestion of inner cities.

Less than 5 percent of the nation is urban. There are millions upon millions of square miles where Americans can build and own single-family homes. Unfortunately the younger generation doesn't seem to put much stock in marriage, and many today would rather have pets than children. But if politicians would build and maintain infrastructure with roads, the earth could accommodate as many of God's children as he wished to send to earth.

Of all papers, why should the Deseret News continually sponsor these views of how we should live?

Paul Sharp

Salt Lake City

