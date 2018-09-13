Dixie State’s women’s soccer team tied a pair of program records Thursday afternoon as the Trailblazers posted a 1-0 victory over former Pacific West Conference rival Azusa Pacific at the APU Soccer Complex.

With the win, Dixie State posted its fourth-straight victory – all by shutout – to begin the 2018 season, which tied for the best start in the program’s NCAA era. In DSU’s first year of NCAA play in 2006, the program registered three-consecutive shutout results on its way to a program-best 4-0-0 start. In addition, the Blazers’ shutout result also tied for the longest shutout win streak in DSU’s four-year era, a feat that has not occurred since midway through the 2012 campaign.

The Trailblazers (4-0-0) tallied the lone goal of the match at the 11:08 mark of the opening frame when junior Kilee Lamb-Allsop (one) sent in a corner kick that alluded all the Cougar defenders and found the back of the net.

APU (0-4-0) had a chance for the equalizer on a corner kick of its own midway through the 34th minute, but the Tanna Brinkman boot caromed off the post and was cleared away. Dixie State’s defense then locked down APU from there as the Blazers held the Cougars without a shot attempt in the opening half and to five total shots (zero SOG) for the match.

The Cougars had one more look at the equalizer in the final two minutes of regulation as an APU shot was deflected for a Cougar corner kick. Azusa Pacific then sent the ball inside the DSU 6-yard box, and the Cougars looked as if they had tied the match with a shot that snuck just under the crossbar. However, the referee called a foul on APU, which negated the goal, and Dixie State managed to run the clock out to clinch the victory.

Dixie State was credited with nine shots, four on frame, with freshman Whitley Johns accounting for four of those attempts (two SOG). Junior netminder Felicity Tarr (W, 1-0-0) picked up the shutout win in her first start of the year and in the process moved into second place on DSU’s career shutouts list (eight) and into a tie for second place in career wins (16).

DSU continues its season-long seven-match road swing to open the 2018 season this Sunday as the Trailblazers head to Salt Lake City for their first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match, which will be played at Westminster College beginning at 1 p.m.