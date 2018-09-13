The mid-summer skies were likely sunny and clear when newly arrived North Carolina Raleigh Mission President Matthew S. Holland conducted his first round of zone conferences.

Hurricane Florence was still months away, “but I felt a need to spend a fairly significant amount of time [during the zone conferences] on emergency preparedness.”

Under President Holland’s direction, the missionaries were soon building 72-hour kits, stocking up on drinking water and developing communication and evacuation plans.

Read the full Church News article here.