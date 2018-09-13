SALT LAKE CITY — A man involved in a multivehicle crash earlier this week has succumbed to his injuries, officials said Thursday.

Casey T. Davenport, 33, of Ogden, was traveling north on I-15 just south of 2700 North near Farr West, Weber County, on Tuesday when traffic had slowed in the northbound right and emergency lanes.

A vehicle in the right lane then swerved into the middle lane "to avoid the stopped traffic," Utah Highway Patrol said.

A semitrailer traveling in the middle lane hit the car that had swerved, officials said, and then hit several cars that were in the right and emergency lanes.

Six others were injured in the crash, officials said.