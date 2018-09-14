"A VOICE IN THE WILDERNESS: The 1888-1930 General Conference Sermons of Mormon Historian Andrew Jenson," by Reid L. Neilson and Scott D. Marianno, Oxford University Press, $74, **338 pages (nf)**

In April 1888, Andrew Jenson, a Danish immigrant and convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, received an unusual invitation from church leaders to speak at the 58th Annual General Conference.

This went against the general conference tradition to have remarks given by Jenson, a layman who had a contract position in the Church Historian’s Office. Jenson was later called to serve as an assistant church historian, serving from 1897 until his death in 1941.

Forty-two years later, in April 1930, Jenson delivered his 28th and final conference talk. He become a prominent voice and advocate of record keeping in his more than four decades as an assitant church historian.

Edited by Reid L. Neilson and Scott D. Marianno, “A Voice in the Wilderness: The 1880-1930 General Conference Sermons of Mormon Historian Andrew Jenson” present all 28 of Jenson's conference talks, with introductions and annotations that explain their historical and religious contexts.

His talks, or sermons as Neilson and Mariano call them, truly show the way general conference tradition began to change, with Latter-day Saint history being emphasized to church members as something to gain knowledge from. In one titled “Come, Come Ye Saints,” Jenson reflected on the pioneer trek to Utah and his journey from Denmark to the Beehive State in 1866. In “The Necessity of Record Keeping,” he emphasized the great importance of historical preservation and keeping records for both the sake of posterity and institutional knowledge.

“A Voice in the Wilderness” provides a fascinating look into early Mormon history, and lays out a compelling case that Jenson was a major contributor to bringing Mormon narrative history to the forefront for church members.

Nielsen is an assistant church historian and recorder and managing director of the Church History Department and Marianno is a historian and writer for the Church History Library.