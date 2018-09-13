SPANISH FORK — Two men were cut and bruised Thursday after crashing a small plane during takeoff at the Spanish Fork Airport, police said.

According to a news release from Spanish Fork Police Department, the pilot, 28, and his student, 35, had just become airborne around 8:30 a.m. when their Piper PA-28 Cherokee veered to the right "for an unknown reason."

"The pilot attempted to right the plane but was unsuccessful and the plane crashed off the side of the runway coming to a rest in a ditch," the release stated.

The men, whose names were not released, were able to get out of the plane on their own and were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.