VERNAL — Police are seeking information about an alleged assault Thursday that left three people injured, one of them with stab wounds, at a home in Vernal.

When officers responded to a home in the area near the Ashley Regional Medical Center, 150 W. 100 North, they found that three people "had been assaulted and received injuries and at least one person was stabbed by an unknown assailant," according to a news release from Vernal police.

Two of the injured people were taken to a local hospital, and one was taken to a hospital in the Wasatch Front area. Additional information about the victims, including their current conditions, was not immediately available.

The man suspected in the incident was wearing all black at the time, police said.

Thirty minutes before the call, police said they were notified that there was a "suspicious person" in the same area matching the description of the alleged assault suspect.

"Vernal police investigators have obtained camera footage which has provided information on a potential suspect in this case," the release states.

The Vernal City Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen someone walking through areas around the hospital between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. to call the department at 435-789-5835 or dispatch at 435-789-4222.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Thursday afternoon, police said.