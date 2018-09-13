SPANISH FORK — Warm, dry and windy weather Thursday has caused the fire that ignited last week in the Nebo Loop area to grow to more than 7,500 acres, forcing evacuations.

Homes have been evacuated along U.S. 89 from the junction of U.S. 6 to Indianola. U.S. 89 is also closed in both directions in that area, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Residents in areas of Spanish Fork south of Powerhouse Road, as well as residents in Covered Bridge Canyon, Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge have been told to prepare to evacuate should the need arise.

The lightning-caused blaze, dubbed Pole Creek Fire, started Sept. 6 in the Spanish Fork Ranger District in Juab County.

The Nebo Loop Road and Nephi Canyon Road are also closed at the turnoff from U.S. 132 in Juab County while firefighters battle the blaze.

Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon estimated that about 40 homes in the area needed to be evacuated but a "number" of them were unoccupied.

"We tried to get (residents) out as quick as we could, and I think most of them were gone in 30, 35 minutes," Cannon said.

However, one resident refused to leave, he said.

"It's not uncommon to have somebody who says, 'No, this is my castle, I'm not leaving,'" Cannon said.

Cannon said the man told officials if they returned later, he still wouldn't leave.

"There's good reason why fire officials make the decision to evacuate. And the reason they do that is because it's dangerous to them. And if people choose to stay, and they get caught up in the fire and they call for help, then you have to take resources away from the fire to try to help these people," Cannon said.

"We just tell them that it'd be a really, really good idea if you left."

Officials reported zero containment of the fire Thursday afternoon.

"Rapid fire growth to the north and east is expected to continue with forecasted high winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures over the next few days," state fire officials said in a daily update on the fire.

High winds Thursday afternoon prevented firefighters from attacking the fire from the air.

"Fire situation is changing quickly," state fire officials said.

A Type 1 fire crew is expected to take over command of the fire on Friday, officials said.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox — who has often tweeted about fires this summer, including voicing frustration about a controlled burn near his hometown of Fairfield that got out of hand — took to social media Thursday afternoon with criticism of the U.S. Forest Service's management of the Pole Creek Fire.

"More inept decision-making by the Forest Service who decided to try and 'manage' this fire and let it burn instead of suppression — during one of the worst droughts in recent history. Now raging out of control, homes are threatened and Highway 89 is closed," he tweeted.