W.E.B. DuBois wrote in 1903, “the problem of the Twentieth Century is the problem of the color-line.” The same could have been said of the 19th century, with its convulsive Civil War. Two decades into the 21st century, the line remains clearly visible.

The line may have moved some. The 19th century saw the abolition of slavery; the 20th, the end of formal Jim Crow segregation. In 2018, the line might present mostly as a question of priorities.

Voters heading to the polls in November, who back candidates despite their racism have a question to answer: What are my priorities? Am I willing to sacrifice racial justice on the altar of, say, higher stock prices?

L. Rex Sears

Salt Lake City