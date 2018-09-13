SALT LAKE CITY — Elizabeth Smart is holding a press conference to respond to a decision by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole to release the woman who kidnapped her in 2002.

On Tuesday, the board announced that it had made a mistake when calculating when Barzee's prison sentence would expire. The problem, according to the board, was it didn't count Barzee's federal and state sentences as running concurrently, and didn't account for the time she spent in the Utah State Hospital.

Because of that, Barzee will be released on Wednesday after completing her sentence. In June, the board announced that she wouldn’t be released until Jan. 29, 2024.

Barzee, 72, along with her then-husband, Brian David Mitchell, kidnapped 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart in 2002 from her Salt Lake home and held her captive until their arrests nine months later. After years of court battles over her competency, Barzee pleaded guilty in federal court in 2009 to kidnapping and unlawful transportation of a minor.

In 2010, Barzee was found competent to proceed in a separate state court case against her. She pleaded guilty and mentally ill in state court to the 2002 attempted kidnapping of Smart's cousin and sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

After completing her federal prison sentence, Barzee was returned to the Utah State Prison in April 2016.

A parole hearing was held in June, but Barzee declined to attend it.

Once she is released, Barzee will need to complete her federal sentence by serving five years of supervised release. She will meet with a federal probation officer next week. Probation officials have said that a "transition plan" is being put into place that will include specifics about where Barzee will live and how she will be supervised.

According to federal court records, once Barzee is released, she will have to comply with the requirement of the Sex Offender Registration. She will also be required to participate in a mental health treatment program, court records state, and she cannot consume alcohol.