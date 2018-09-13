SALT LAKE CITY — The summer heat is dissipating. Remnants of the season remain, though, as numerous local festivals squeeze out the last remaining moments of summer. From farmers markets to street festivals, Utah is still going strong with the summer activities. So what if it’s mid-September?

Free Taste of Liberty Park Market

It’s Eat Local Week, a weeklong celebration of homegrown food hosted by the Downtown Salt Lake City Farmers Market, Urban Food Connections of Utah, Wasatch Community Gardens and Slow Food Utah. Now in its 11th year, Eat Local Week includes daily food-based events at locations throughout Salt Lake City and beyond. Friday’s event is the Free Taste of the Liberty Park Market. Attendees can get free samples of toast and various toppings available at the market. Sept. 14, 4-8 p.m., Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, free (eatlocalweek.org).

Florence + The Machine

The haunting voice behind 2009’s hit single “Dog Days Are Over” is coming to the Maverik Center. Florence Welch and her band, Florence + The Machine, headline the West Valley City venue in support of their new album, “High As Hope.” Spin Magazine called it the band’s most rewarding album yet: “For Welch, ‘High As Hope’ is a stepping stone toward a brighter future — a compass-led path forward that signals even greater things for her band and her own livelihood.” Sept. 14, 7 p.m., 3200 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley, $39.50-$79.50 (801-988-8800, maverikcenter.com).

Vincent Haycock Photography Florence + The Machine headlines the Maverik Center on Sept. 14.

Fairytale Festival

Life isn’t a fairy tale, but your weekend can be. CenterPoint Legacy Theatre hosts the sixth annual Fairytale Festival on Friday and Saturday. The theater turns into an enchanted castle for two days and will host interactive storytelling events, face painting, carnival games and a princess tea party, among other activities. Sept. 14, 4-7 p.m.; Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, free (801-298-1302, centerpointtheatre.org).

The Utah State Fair

This weekend marks the final days of 2018’s Utah State Fair. The annual tradition will go out with a bang, with a demolition derby on Saturday and a monster truck rally on Sunday. Sept. 14-15, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; 155 N. 1000 West, $10 for adults, $8 for youths ages 6-12 and seniors, free for children 5 and younger (utahstatefair.com).

9th and 9th Street Festival

One of Salt Lake City’s most eclectic neighborhoods comes together for the annual 9th and 9th Street Festival. A loooooong list of performers, artists and food vendors will be on hand to celebrate the day. Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 900 S. 900 East, free (9thand9thstreetfestival.com).