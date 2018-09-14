Washington senior safety Jojo McIntosh might be good at football, but he’s lousy at coming up with bulletin board material for an opponent.

Talk about b-o-r-i-n-g. The senior safety for the 10th-ranked Huskies had nothing but positive things to say to 247sports.com about the Utes and their home stadium/fans leading up to Saturday night’s Pac-12 opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium (8 p.m. on ESPN).

"Playing at Utah is exciting. That environment, those fans go crazy,” said McIntosh, recalling when Washington beat Utah 31-24 in 2016. “I love playing Utah. I love those guys. They are physical. We are a physical team. It's just football."

Can you feel the love tonight?

McIntosh was also complimentary of Utah’s two biggest offensive threats — running back Zack Moss and quarterback Tyler Huntley.

"Those are two very good athletes,” McIntosh said. “Like I was saying last year, Moss, he's a really good running back. I really like the way he plays. I like how he's hard-nosed. He dips. He's got some speed to him. The quarterback, he's back there. He can run. It's going to be exciting playing those guys."

Elsewhere, the UW DawgPound was humorously snarky about the revolving door on Utah’s offensive coordinator office.

“Did you hear? Utah has an offensive coordinator entering his second year at the program. I know, I could hardly believe it myself,” writer Jeff Gorman joked. “After setting records and lighting up Pac-12 defenses as the offensive coordinator at FCS powerhouse Eastern Washington, Troy Taylor took the OC gig at Utah in 2017.”

Gorman described Taylor being in his second year as “rare continuity at the position” in light of Utah having nine OCs in 10 years.

“Add in the fact that Utah has only finished once in the top 50 of offensive S&P since joining the conference (they were 55th last season), fully implementing and then committing to an offensive philosophy is probably the right move.

“The Troy Taylor OffenseTM is at its core the spread passing attack from Texas Tech that we’ve gotten to know more recently from Mike Leach’s Washington State teams,” he continued. “Taylor makes things as simple as possible for the QB so he can make quick reads and find the open receiver.”

After delving into more specifics about the ins and outs of the Utes’ offense, Gorman asked a question we’re all kinda wondering at this point.

“So, is Utah’s offense any good? I assure you, no one really knows.”

There’s one thing Washington receiver Ty Jones knows, as he revealed in CBSSports.com video. RES is LOUD!

The keys to success in Utah as a visitor?

“Blocking out the noise and watching the ball,” Jones said, “because you’re probably not going to hear the snap count. You’ve got to know your stuff. Just zone it out and don’t pay attention to the crowd.”

Consider that your challenge, MUSS.