MADISON, Wisconsin — A big part of the game-day tradition at Camp Randall Stadium is the playing of “Jump Around” by House of Pain at the end of the third quarter.

Not only has BYU been preparing for No. 6 Wisconsin, but also for that ritual that features thousands of red-clad Badger fans jumping up and down to the popular song at Camp Randall, which seats more than 80,000.

BYU strength and conditioning coach AJ Middleton, dubbed “D.J. Black Dragon” according to Cougar offensive lineman Tristen Hoge, has been playing “Jump Around” during practices in Provo this week.

“He runs all of our music. That being said, a big part of this game is that little tradition of ‘Jump Around’ at the end of the third quarter,” Hoge said. “We’re all really excited to see that. They kind of beat it to death (Tuesday and Wednesday) but I’m still excited to see it live.”

Quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick said he’s looking forward to taking in the atmosphere at Camp Randall.

“I enjoy it. I think about it. I’m a fan of college football just like everybody else. I look forward to playing there. First of all, we have to prepare for the noise,” he said. “That’s part of our job, to make sure we have a good plan for handling crowd noise and being able to communicate. There’s a lot that goes into that. Yeah, I’ll enjoy it. I enjoy going to a place with tradition and I relish the opportunity to go get a win there. This is fun. This is why you play.”

Quarterback Tanner Mangum acknowledged that the noise will be a challenge Saturday.

“There’s always some preparations you can do. We blare the music, things like that. A lot of us have played in hostile environments before,” he said. “It’s not the first time. It’s hard to simulate it, especially Camp Randall. It’s known for being loud and hostile. But that’s fun. You’ve got to enjoy it. We’re excited for that.”

BYU’S KICKING GAME: BYU coaches decided to go for it on fourth down a few times rather than kick field goals in last Saturday's 21-18 loss to Cal.

But the coaches could give freshman placekicker Skyler Southam more opportunities to kick field goals moving forward. They say they trust Southam.

“Absolutely. That’s coach (Kalani) Sitake’s decision on game day. He wants to show confidence in our offense,” said special teams coach Ed Lamb. “The idea was to try to keep drives going and get seven on the board instead of three. We feel very good about Skyler’s ability to get three.”

In the final minute of the game, Southam attempted an onside kick that was unsuccessful.

“We practice it a couple of times a week with the team and I practice it on my own,” Southam said. “(Cal) had that side packed … I put it too far down the line.”