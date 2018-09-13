WEST VALLEY CITY — The Junior League of Salt Lake City will host its ninth annual Touch-A-Truck and Safety Fair on Saturday, Sept. 29, in the parking lot of Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West.

The family friendly event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will give children of all ages the chance to explore large vehicles, see how they work, and even sit in the driver's seat. These large vehicles include construction trucks, utility trucks, emergency responder vehicles and helicopters.

Quiet hour will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for kids who are sensitive to horns and sirens.

Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for a family or group up to five people. Children 2 and under get in free. To purchase tickets, log on to jlslc.org.

All proceeds will go to the Junior League of Salt Lake City, which is committed to empowering women by building better communities.