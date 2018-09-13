SALT LAKE CITY — What’s more important: finding a partner who is a fan of the same sports team, or a partner with the same religious views?

A new report from Fathead.com discovered that religion tends to be more important for men and women seeking a partner.

The report asked couples, “Is it more important to have a partner who is a fan of the same team, or who shares your religious views?”

Overall, 74.7 percent of women and 59.3 percent of men said “same religious views” were more important for them.

However, about 1 in 4 women and 4 in 10 men said favoring the same sports team mattered more.

The Fathead.com report surveyed 2,000 American sports fans in relationships about their views on what’s more important in relationships.

The study found 3 in 4 sports fans would rather have a partner who has the same political beliefs than who supports the same team. However, 30.5 percent of men said they’d prefer a partner more interested in sports.

There are certain things men and women will and won’t do for their partner. About 37 percent of men said they’d gain 10 pounds if it would make their partner like sports more or less. Only 14.1 percent of women said the same.

Careful about believing your partner, though. About 1 in 3 women said they pretended to like a sport to please their romantic partner.

Specific fan groups wished their partner cared more about sports than others. Lacrosse fans wanted their partner to enjoy sports more than any other group, with 35.7 percent. Wrestling, horse racing and auto racing fans ranked among the top five as well.

However, mixed martial arts fans cared the least (26.1 percent) about their partner enjoying sports, too.

A 2015 survey from Just Lunch, which surveyed more than 1,400 singles from 18 to 64 years old, found that about 20 percent of people said sports negatively impacted their relationship, according to Bustle.

However, 45 percent of men and women said sporting events were a good first date.

The survey found that 59 percent of men and 43 percent of women said they would like a partner who would watch or go to a sporting event often.