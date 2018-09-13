JENSEN, Uintah County — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will host a sandhill crane viewing day on Saturday, Sept. 22.

The free event will begin at 7 a.m. at the Jensen Nature Park, 8775 E. 6000 South, where participants will be able to look for the 4-foot tall birds with crimson crowns and gray bodies in fields near the park. Division biologists will be on hand to answer questions about the largest migratory birds in the world.

After the morning viewing event, participants can head to the Uintah County Library, 204 E. 100 North, Vernal, to learn about cranes and participate in crane-related activities. Activities will include sandhill crane yoga, sandhill crane crafts, a documentary film titled “Crane Song” and a presentation by Van Graham, a retired Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist, on the Rocky Mountain population of greater sandhill cranes. The activities will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The next opportunity to view cranes will be at 4 p.m. That’s when participants will leave the library and head to the cranes’ roosting grounds at Pelican Lake and the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge. The auto tour wraps up at 6 p.m.

“Bring your own vehicle, clothes you’re comfortable wearing outside, binoculars if you have them, and drinks, water and snacks,” Tonya Kieffer-Selby, regional conservation outreach manager for the division, said in a statement. “Also, if you want to get good, quality photos, bring a telephoto lens for your camera.”

For more information, call 435-781-9453.