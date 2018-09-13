SALT LAKE CITY — Instagram will start sending out help notices about opioid addiction to users who search certain hashtags, according to multiple news reports.

Instagram said this week that people are using the app to find addiction support and communities, as well as illegal drugs, according to The Verge.

But the company has decided to develop a pop-up ad that will share ways for people to get support for opioid addiction.

One such hashtag is “opioid.”

Here’s what the pop-up reads, according to The Verge.

Instagram will show a "get support' pop-up when users search opioid-related hashtags https://t.co/2ORU2VdF9x pic.twitter.com/JbN3OkslNq — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 13, 2018

“If you or someone you know is struggling with opioid or substance misuse, find ways to get free and confidential treatment referrals, as well as information about substance abuse, prevention, and recovery.”

According to BuzzFeed News, tapping the “Get Support” option will lead people to an information page. The included information comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, and the Partnership for Drug Free Kids.

The support options also point users to phone numbers for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and Treatment Services Locator.

"The opioid epidemic is an issue that affects millions of people, and we want to use our platform to offer resources to those who need it — in the places where they are seeking help. This is an important step for us in our ongoing commitment to make Instagram the kindest, safest social network,” Karina Newton, Instagram's head of public policy, told BuzzFeed News.

About two-thirds of drug overdose-related deaths involved a prescription or illicit use of opioids, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Utah has struggled with the opioid epidemic, which has been something of a hidden plague within the Beehive State. The Deseret News has rigorously covered stories of Utahns who fell victim to opioids and sought help as well as options to aid recovery.

Utah’s overdose rate dropped 12 percent in a one-year period ending in January 2018, according to the Deseret News.