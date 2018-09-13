Region 1 enters its third week of competition, and Regions 9, its second. Another 12 of the 18 regions commence league play this week. Teams in Class 5A’s Regions 7 and 8 and in Class 1A begin later.

This season, several teams try to extend their string of consecutive region championships, either outright or shared. Bingham has captured six straight region crowns and Juab has claimed four in a row. Four schools — Dixie, Duchesne, East and Springville — have snared three consecutive league titles. Four more — Morgan, Stansbury, Summit Academy and Viewmont — defend back-to-back region championships.

In Utah prep football history, the teams that have won the most consecutive region championships (top-10):

12 – Millard (1949-60)

11 – Dixie (1966-76) and Juan Diego (2003-13)

8 – North Summit (1971-78)

7 – Davis (1979-85), East (1934-40), Orem (1962-68), South Summit (1982-88) and Tooele (1927-33)

6 – Bingham (2005-10), Bingham (2012-17), Grand County (1969-74), Kanab (1981-86), Monticello (1968-73) and Timpview (2005-10)

Note that Bingham has taken home the region crown 12 of the past 13 seasons.

The unbeaten and the winless

The number of undefeated teams dropped by four from 17 to 13 last week, while four squads picked up their first victory, leaving 15 still working for that first win.

No contests match undefeated squads this week, but two games pit winless teams: North Summit at Gunnison Valley and Emery County at Judge Memorial.

Fast starts

Ten teams sport 4-0 records. Here’s the last time each was 4-0 and the last time each started 5-0:

Cyprus – last began 4-0 in 2007; last went 5-0 in 2000 (won their first 10).

Millard – last began 4-0 in 2007; last went 5-0 in 2007 (won 11 straight, but lost in the state championship).

Olympus – last began 4-0 in 2010; last went 5-0 in 1998 (state championship with a 12-0 record).

Grantsville – last began 4-0 in 2013; last went 5-0 in 2013 (lost in Week 6).

Logan – last began 4-0 in 2013; last went 5-0 in 2013 (went 11-0 before losing in the quarterfinals).

Richfield – last began 4-0 in 2014; last went 5-0 in 2013 (won first six).

Davis – last began 4-0 in 2015; last went 5-0 in 2015 (started 9-0).

Bingham – last began 4-0 in 2017; last went 5-0 in 2017 (won 13 straight and a state championship, then lost in post-season to Maryland’s St. Francis Academy).

Sky View – last began 4-0 in 2017; last went 5-0 in 2017 (started 11-0 before losing in the semifinals).

Timpanogos – last began 4-0 in 2017; last went 5-0 in 2017 (the T-wolves can match their best-ever 5-0 starts of 2012 and 2017).

West Jordan (3-0) aims to start 4-0 for the first time since 2009. The other 3-0 teams, Corner Canyon and Milford won their first four games – or more – in 2017.

Week 5’s most-played rivalries

(min. 50 games)

Millard and Delta meet for the 95th time since 1926. Millard leads the series 50-40-4; they’ve split their last six clashes. It’s the fifth most-played rivalry in the state and third most-played active series.

Morgan battles Grantsville for the 82nd time. Morgan enjoys a six-game winning streak in the series, which it leads 51-28-2 since 1945.

Richfield and Juab tangle for the 53rd time since 1955. Richfield leads the series 28-23-1, but the Wasps have won the last 11 meetings.

First-time matchups

Corner Canyon at Salem Hills

Farmington at Viewmont

Orem at Santa Margarita (Calif.)

Getting reacquainted

Alta and Weber tangle for the first time since 2001 (Alta won in a first-round playoff game); they also met in 1985 (Weber prevailed in a state semifinal on its way to its first of two state titles).

Traveling trophy showdowns

Cedar and Canyon View meet in their annual contest for the Pick. Cedar holds an 18-3 lead in the series, uninterrupted since it began in 1997. Stansbury and Tooele battle for the Boot for the 10th time. Stansbury has a 6-3 series edge, also uninterrupted, since 2009.

Milestones

Tooele takes the field for the 900th time. Among coaches, Springville’s Willy Child tries for his 50th victory, while Matt Labrum shoots for his 50th career win in stints at Parowan and Union.

Sky View hopes to extend its scoring streak to 150 consecutive games. The Bobcats haven’t been shut out since Sept. 2, 2005. Sky View’s streak is the fourth longest current streak and the seventh longest all-time. Bingham has the longest current streak — and second longest all-time — 179 games, since Aug. 19, 2005. Skyline has the all-time longest streak, 262 games from 1987-2007.

Scoring records

Last week, two schools set records for points scored: Pine View tallied 70 points and Parowan scored 83. Since 1943, just eight teams have scored at least 80 points in a game (chronologically):

Nov. 11, 1943 – East 81 , Carbon 0

, Carbon 0 Oct. 21, 1954 – Cedar 95 , Kanab 0

, Kanab 0 Oct. 8, 1969 – Delta 82 , Juab 0

, Juab 0 Aug. 28, 1982 – Millard 82 , Manti 7

, Manti 7 Aug. 24, 2012 – Summit Academy 81 , Monument Valley 0

, Monument Valley 0 Sept. 9, 2016 – Jordan 91, Taylorsville 83

Sept. 7, 2018 – Parowan 83, Monument Valley 6

All-time top-20 career records

Four players, listed by team, have improved their positions or joined the top-20 all-time in various career categories.

Orem QB Cooper Legas ranks 13th in total offense (8,581 yards) and 16th in passing yards (6,727). His teammate Puka Nacua is tied for second in touchdown receptions (41), four shy of the state record. Nacua is fourth in reception yards (3,385), just 60 yards away from third place. (The state record is 4,534 yards.) He’s eighth in receptions (176).

Pine View kicker Connor Brooksby ranks tied for third in field goals (25), three away from second place and 11 shy of first. He’s fifth in extra points (166) and four away from fourth place.

Taylorsville quarterback Dane Leituala ranks third in total offense (11,940 yards), fifth in touchdowns-responsible-for (115) and tied for sixth in 100-yard games (34). He’s ninth in net rushing yards (4,764), 11th in passing yards (7,176), 18th in touchdown passes (69), 18th in carries (531) and 19th in passing attempts (828).