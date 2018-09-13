SALT LAKE CITY — Online registration for the Statewide Annual competition for visual artists, sponsored by the Utah Division of Arts & Museums, will be accepted beginning Friday, Sept. 21.

Registration for “Utah 18: Craft, Photography and Video/Digital Works” is open through Monday, Oct. 22. Guidelines and registration materials are available at visualarts.utah.gov or by calling 801-245-7272.

Registered artists should bring their artwork to the Rio Gallery, 300 N. Rio Grande St., on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and Wednesday, Oct. 24, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. All artists age 18 and older are welcome to submit one or two works of art in the given media categories. There is no entry fee.

The Best in Show award will receive a $1,000 award, while six Juror’s Awards will receive $600. Additional entries will also be juried into the exhibition and will have their work displayed at the Rio Gallery from Friday, Nov. 16, to Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. A public reception will be held on Nov. 16 during Gallery Stroll, from 6-9 p.m.

The Statewide Annual theme rotates between “Mixed Media & Works on Paper”; “Craft, Photography, Video & Digital Works”; and “Painting & Sculpture.”

Works are chosen for display by two out-of-state artists or arts professionals who travel to the Rio Gallery to jury the exhibition. The competition judges this year are Debra Klomp Ching, the co-owner of the Klompching Gallery in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Miguel Arzabe, a San Francisco-based visual artist.