SPRINGDALE — Road striping will occur within Zion National Park Tuesday, Sept 25, through Thursday, Sept. 27. Traffic will be held for no more than 15 minutes in the following places and times:

• Tuesday, Sept. 25, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Zion-Mount Carmel Highway, between the East Entrance and the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel.

• Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Zion-Mount Carmel Highway, between the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel and Canyon Junction; and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Zion-Mount Carmel Highway, between Canyon Junction and the South Entrance.

• Thursday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kolob Terrace Road, milepost 12.5 to milepost 18.3.