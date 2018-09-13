SALT LAKE CITY — The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, located in Geneva, announced Samira Harnish, founder and executive director of Women of the World, is a 2018 Americas Region Nansen Award finalist.

Harnish, herself an Iraqi immigrant, was recognized for leading Women of the World in supporting refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants who have fled their homes and resettled in Utah.

The other finalists are Mayor Andreas Hollstein and the volunteers of Altena, Germany, for welcoming refugees to their small town; Tuenjai Deetes, for devoting four decades of her life to ending statelessness in Thailand; and the Jordanian group Reclaim Childhood for empowering refugee girls through sport and building better links with their local communities.

The nonprofit Women of the World, founded in 2010, focuses on such issues as training women in conversational English; ensuring their physical and mental health is treated before requiring further achievement in academia or industry; developing job skills in language, service or creative industries that increase their earnings; and providing advocacy when unfortunate events occur in any stage of resettlement.

The annual award is named in honor of Norwegian explorer and humanitarian Fridtjof Nansen, the first high commissioner for refugees, who was appointed by the League of Nations in 1921.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the winner is not among the finalists and will be announced Sept. 25. However, each finalist will receive a certificate signed by the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, and finalists are still eligible to win the award in following years. The award ceremony will be held on Oct. 1 in Geneva.