SALT LAKE CITY — A drone footage video of the Great Salt Lake has gone viral.

ABC News shared a video that shows the stark difference between two sides of the Great Salt Lake. The video shows one side a near-red/deep pink, while the other is a green-blue.

The two sides represent the difference in salinity in the lake.

Watch the footage below.

Drone video shows stark difference in Salt Lake Striking drone footage shows the stark split of Utah's Great Salt Lake—with one side a deep pink and the other a cool blue due to different levels of salinity. http://abcn.ws/2AMTzXJ Posted by ABC News on Wednesday, September 12, 2018

The video has more than 6,000 likes and 3,600 shares on Facebook.

The creator of the video, Justin McFarland, garnered attention earlier this year for another video that showed a “stunning” view of Antelope Island Causeway on the Great Salt Lake.

The water appears pink in the video because pink microbes fill the northern side of the lake.

“The color of the water changes, becoming intensely pink as these microbes become more plentiful through the summer and into the fall,” according to the University of Utah’s Genetic Science Learning Center.

Meanwhile, the southern side of the lake appears green because “green microbes bloom in the early spring, turning the water a pea-soup shade of green,” the learning center said. “When massive numbers of brine shrimp hatch in May, they feed on the green microbes, and the lake color quickly shifts to blue.”

In May 2018, a three-day forum hosted by the Friends of the Great Salt Lake at the University of Utah Officers Club said the lake is in trouble. In October 2016, the lake reached its lowest level of surface elevation in history, according to the Deseret News.

A report from Utah State University at the time found that the Great Salt Lake has been reduced 48 percent since the pioneers first arrived in the area, the Deseret News reported.