On Sept. 1, President Russell M. Nelson and Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles participated in a Caribbean Area member devotional in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Following the historic gathering, which included a message from President Nelson delivered entirely in Spanish, the visiting Brethren sat down with several Latter-day Saint news organizations, including the Church News, to discuss their historic visit to the Caribbean.

Read the full Church News article here.