SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 13.

Our morning headlines:

Mitt Romney told the Deseret News that planning his transition didn't cost him the White House as Donald Trump claims. Read more.

The family of Wanda Barzee reacted to her upcoming release, saying “she needs help.” Read more.

The original “Studio C” cast members announced a new project on Wednesday. It’s online focused. Read more.

The BYU Cougars’ No. 1 ranking adds a little bit of intrigue to the Utah-BYU volleyball rivalry. Read more.

The real crisis when it comes to free speech on campus? The confrontation that never happens. Read more.

Our most popular:

Arts & Entertainment

Other national headlines:

"Don't play games with it": Hurricane Florence, weakens slightly, as it churns toward East Coast [CBS News]

U.S. asks China for new round of trade talks led by Mnuchin [Bloomberg]

20,000 pallets of bottled water left untouched in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico [CNN]

U.S. F-22 fighter jets intercept Russian bombers near Alaska [CNN]