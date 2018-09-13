WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police say a man who was eating inside a fast food restaurant was gunned down early Thursday.

Just afer midnight, a man was eating in Rancheritos, 7849 S. Redwood Road, when two other men walked into the 24-hour restaurant. One of the men who walked in. began arguing with the man that was eating, and eventually pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, killing him, according to West Jordan police.

Investigators say the gunman and victim knew each other and the attack was not random. The name of the victim was not immediately released.

It was not immediately known how many other customers were in the restaurant at the time. No one else was injured.

Working with the Metro Gang Unit, West Jordan police were able to locate both suspects a short time later and took them to police headquarters for questioning. As of Thursday morning, neither had been formally arrested and their names were not released.

This story will be updated throughout the day as additional information becomes available.