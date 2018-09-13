In his Monday press conference, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst discussed the game against BYU, calling the Cougars “a good team.”

Chryst also said that this time around the Badgers know who BYU’s quarterback is going to be — after Tanner Mangum’s injury last year that was very much in question.

Chryst also said that “offensively you have a sense of what they are doing They obviously made changes on the staff, but any team you play the year before you have an idea of what to expect.”

Chryst was especially effusive, as much as he can be effusive, when he talked about the BYU defense.

“We have played against a lot of those defensive players, many of them are starting at different positions, but they are really good players. Offensively they have a number of weapons. It’s a good team.”

Remember how old Tanner Mangum is?

Since being announced as BYU’s starting quarterback, Tanner Mangum has been the subject of a significant debate on Twitter regarding his age, as well as how long he has actually been playing college football.

In his 18th year playing college football, Tanner Mangum is still dropping dimes. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 2, 2018

#BYU QB Tanner Mangum was in the Elite 11 as a rising senior in 2011 — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) September 2, 2018

FUN FACT:



That was BYU's first passing touchdown in 47 years, which also happened to be the same year when Tanner Mangum was born. — Vanquish The Foe (@VanquishTheFoe) September 2, 2018

Tanner’s brother Parker jokingly attempted to put the discussion to bed ahead of the Cal game.

I’m settling Tanner’s age debate once and for all. Here’s proof of his first year on the team back in 2007. Happy Birthday TM12! Let’s gooooo! @markmorgan34 #CALvsBYU @AKCollie_17 @dennispitta @mxrd15 pic.twitter.com/RS5Wk8um4b — Parker Mangum (@parkermangum) September 8, 2018

Of course, that tweet only led to a change in the discussion about Tanner.

When your starting QB looks like a movie star #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/8R4epgHm43 — Kevin Nixon (@KevinNixon33) September 8, 2018

