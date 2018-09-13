Last year, thousands of Wisconsin fans descended upon Provo with one goal in mind.

"We’re super pumped to drink out Provo dry," Badger fan Kirsten Crowhurst said in an interview with the Deseret News. "I’ll consider it the biggest heartbreak I’ve ever had if Provo still has beer after this game."

One year later, here's hoping thousands of BYU fans invade Madison, Wisconsin, with a similar goal of depleting Camp Randall of root beer or at least put a dent in the stadium's Diet Coke supply (kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 on Saturday).

Regardless of what happens in bars or at snack bars, the BYU football team can only hope for a more respectable showing than the 40-6 drubbing it suffered in its stadium to the then-No. 10 team in the nation last season.

The bad news?

This Wisconsin team, ranked fourth in the country, is even better.

Leading up to this week's game, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel offereda painful reminder for the Cougars about their game against the Badgers last year in this paragraph:

"(BYU coach Kalani) Sitake revamped the offensive staff after the Cougars averaged just 17.1 points and 325.2 yards per game last season. UW held the Cougars to 11 first downs, 81 rushing yards on 26 carries and just 111 passing yards in a 40-6 victory last season in Provo, Utah."

That meager 192 total yards and six points might've been enough — or not enough — to make some BYU fans consider joining their Wisconsin friends in their quest to drink Provo dry.

The Milwaukee paper added this insightful and painful tidbit about this year's Cougars: BYU’s biggest problem on offense is that it doesn’t have speedy receivers to stretch the field so the Badgers should be able to condense the field.

Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) celebrates after running for a touchdown, putting the Badgers up 10-3 over Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

The Wisconsin State Journal didn’t offer much hope for BYU with these facts about the Badgers’ offense:

"Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor is coming off a career-best 253 rushing yards and three touchdowns in last week's 45-15 win over New Mexico. Through two games, Taylor has rushed for 398 yards and five TDs. Wide receiver A.J. Taylor also posted a career-high vs. the Lobos with 134 receiving yards and a score.

"While the Badgers have suffered from some offensive miscues in their first two games, they’re averaging nearly 40 points per game and have the talent to put up a big number against BYU. Quarterback Alex Hornibrook completed 18 of 19 passes for 256 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in UW’s 40-6 win at BYU last season."

Another bummer for BYU: It’s been three years since the Cougars beat a ranked team — 35-24 over Boise State on Sept. 12, 2015.

The State Journal picked Wisconsin to beat BYU 31-10

There is a bright side.

The Wisconsin paper did give BYU the edge in its “Intangibles” category, claiming “BYU is motivated to have a better showing against UW after last year’s 34-point loss” while Wisconsin has a Big Ten game against Iowa looming next week.

Go ahead and wash down that tasty morsel of hope with a swig of root beer, BYU fans.