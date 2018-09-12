This year's FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention included a 'Star Wars'-themed wedding, more out-of-state attendees than ever before and celebrity appearances from a lineup of fan favorites.

Some of those celebrities included "Jurassic Park" star Jeff Goldblum, "Doctor Who" star David Tennant, "The Office" actor Rainn Wilson and "Stranger Things" breakout Gaten Matarazzo, among others.

The 2018 convention saw increased attendance, including the number of attendees coming from out of state.

Attendance at the 2018 FanX was estimated at 110,000, higher than both 2016 and 2017, according to the event's co-founder, Bryan Brandenburg. That includes an increase in the percentage of attendees from out of state, from 15 percent to closer to 23 percent, Brandenberg told the Deseret News.

From Deadpool to Jigglypuff and Jason Momoa to Paige O'Hara, here are 42 photos of this year's FanX.