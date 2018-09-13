SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s obesity rate ranks on the lower end of the scale.

A new report from Trust for America’s Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found that Utah has the sixth-lowest obesity rate in the country.

About 25.3 percent of adults living in the Beehive State are considered obese, according to the report.

The report found racial and ethnic disparities, discovering an obesity rate of 26.3 percent among black adults, 27.9 percent among Latino adults and 24.7 percent for white people in the Beehive State.

The 45- to 64-year-old demographic contained the highest percentage of obesity rate (31.8 percent), while 18- to-26-year-olds had a rate of 13.3 percent.

Men (26.1 percent) have a higher rate than women (24.3 percent) in Utah.

“This state profile includes data on adult and childhood obesity, obesity-related health issues, and policy actions Utah is taking to prevent and reduce obesity,” the report said.

The study discovered adult obesity rates jumped in six states, including Iowa, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and South Carolina, according to the report.

West Virginia had the highest obesity rate at 38.1 percent and Colorado had the lowest with 22.6 percent.

In 2016, the same report found that Utah’s obesity rate dropped 1.2 percent in 2015, making it the seventh-lowest state in the nation, according to the Deseret News.

The obesity rate at the time was 24.5 percent, representing a 0.8 increase in two years for Utah.