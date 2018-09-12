Utah State women's tennis will begin its fall tournament schedule Thursday, as five Aggies will travel to USAFA, Colorado, for the Bedford Cup. Two women netters will also travel to Midland, Texas, on Friday for the Midland Invitational.

The Bedford Cup kicks off Thursday, Sept. 13, and goes through Sunday, Sept. 16. The Midland Invitational is Friday through Sunday, Sept. 14-16.

"We are excited to be getting the fall season starting in Colorado and Texas," said head coach Sean McInerney. "It's a good opportunity to see our players against good competition and learn early on what we need to work on moving forward. We will get lots of opportunities and matches, which is the most important thing right now."

Junior Hannah Jones and sophomore Alexandra Pisareva will be competing in both singles and doubles in Midland.

Junior Rhoda Tanui and freshmen Annaliese County, Gabrielle Dekkers and Sidnee Lavatai will be competing in singles and doubles at the Bedford Cup. Alexandra Taylor will be the lone Aggie in Colorado to play solely in singles competition.

At the Bedford Cup, 11 teams are scheduled to compete, including Air Force, Boise State, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Utah State and Wyoming.

Utah State women's tennis returns after finishing 14-12 overall, with a 3-2 Mountain West record in the 2017-18 season. Last year, Pisareva earned all-Mountain West honors in singles after posting a team-best 22-12 overall singles record, including 15-10 at the No. 1 spot during dual match play. The team returns five letterwinners and three new freshmen.