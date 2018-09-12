BEAVER DAM, Box Elder — A man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash after veering off the road and rolling, officials said.

The man, identified as William K. Atkinson, 48, of Logan, was traveling west in the outside lane on state Route 30 near Beaver Dam, Box Elder County, when he drifted to the right off the road, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The vehicle went onto the shoulder and then veered back to the left, traveling across westbound and eastbound lanes, officials said. It then went off the road on the eastbound side and down a slope toward a field, where it rolled, UHP said.

Atkinson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, officials said.

The car landed "quite some distance" from the road, where it was later spotted by a truck driver.

Troopers believe the crash happened sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. and may have been caused by fatigued driving.

The truck driver spotted the wreckage about 8 a.m. after the sun was up, officials said.

"UHP is grateful for the semi driver who saw something and called it in when he did," officials said.