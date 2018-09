With the Utes opening Pac-12 play Saturday against the visiting Washington Huskies, the Deseret News’ Dirk Facer, Amy Donaldson and Trent Wood explore what is ailing the Utah offense. A week after giving up seven sacks to Group of 5 foe Northern Illinois, things won’t get easier against the 10th-ranked Huskies. The Insiders also discuss how the Pac-12 South is there for the taking, why the Utes’ ground game needs to get in gear, and what problems last week’s victory may have masked.