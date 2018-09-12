HERRIMAN — Residents living near a field fire that ignited in Rose Canyon have been asked to evacuate as the fire threatens four homes, officials said.

The blaze is burning 3 acres, Unified fire officials said. A few "outbuildings" have been destroyed by the fire, which started around 3 p.m.

Students at Butterfield Canyon Elementary who live in the High Country 2 area were kept at school while their parents or emergency contacts were asked to pick them up.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.