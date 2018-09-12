SALT LAKE CITY — It appears Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski is already facing a steep climb to win re-election next year.

A new Utah Policy poll released Wednesday found more than half of Salt Lake City residents think Biskupski does not deserve a second term as mayor.

The survey of 203 likely Salt Lake City voters asked whether Biskupski should win another four years in office. The poll found that 56 percent said it was time for Biskupski's time to end.

Of that 56 percent, 26 percent said it was "definitely" time to elect someone else, and 26 percent said it was "probably" time.

About 34 percent said Biskupski should be given another term, while 9 percent said they didn't know, according to the poll.

The Dan Jones & Associates survey was conducted Aug. 22 to Sept. 12, with a margin of error of plus or minus 6.8 percent.

In her almost three years in office after she defeated former Mayor Ralph Becker in 2015, Biskupski has been embroiled in several controversies — at times clashing with the Salt Lake City Council and other county and state leaders.

Those controversies include the closed-door selection of the sites to build four new homeless resource centers in Salt Lake City; standoffs with state leaders including House Speaker Greg Hughes over the shutdown of Rio Grande Street to clean up the area around the downtown homeless shelter; and most recently a breakdown of negotiations with Gov. Gary Herbert over a special legislative session to make changes to the bill that created the controversial Utah Inland Port Authority.

This story will be updated.