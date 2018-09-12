Noland Parry and James Edward pick Utah high school football's games for the fifth week of the 2018 season.

Parry'sPowerGuide

WEEK 5 - ALL DIVISIONS

Thursday's game
Favored TeamRatingDiff.RatingUnderdogEdward's Edge
Riverton86.92.384.6WEST JORDANWest Jordan
Friday's games
Favored TeamRatingDiff.RatingUnderdogEdward's Edge
ALTA105.08.796.3WeberAlta
American Fork111.028.083.0WESTLAKEAmerican Fork
BEAVER63.011.351.7San JuanBeaver
Bingham132.327.7104.6PLEASANT GROVEBingham
Bonneville61.425.635.8OGDENBonneville
Box Elder76.74.272.5BOUNTIFULBountiful
CEDAR71.620.051.6Canyon ViewCedar
Corner Canyon111.641.570.1SALEM HILLSCorner Canyon
Desert Hills81.741.640.1HURRICANEDesert Hills
Dixie93.726.767.0SNOW CANYONDixie
East119.452.067.4TAYLORSVILLEEast
Fremont86.98.778.2DAVISFremont
GRANGER70.539.031.5HillcrestGranger
Green Canyon68.28.559.7LOGANLogan
GUNNISON14.02.311.7North SummitGunnison
Herriman104.662.042.6COPPER HILLSHerriman
Highland94.334.060.3MURRAYHighland
Hunter71.31.769.6CYPRUSCyprus
JORDAN96.92.494.5SpringvilleJordan
Juab59.14.754.4RICHIFELDJuab
JUAN DIEGO66.522.544.0North SanpeteJuan Diego
JUDGE MEMORIAL20.62.518.1EmeryEmery
Kanab36.82.234.6DUCHESNEDuchesne
LEHI93.429.863.6Maple MountainLehi
LONE PEAK108.233.774.5KearnsLone Peak
Milford56.134.022.1RICHMilford
Millard46.810.836.0DELTAMillard
Monticello24.517.57.0ALTAMONTMonticello
MORGAN62.23.159.1GrantsvilleGrantsville
MOUNTAIN CREST85.78.177.6RidgelineMountain Crest
Mountain View45.512.632.9PAYSONMountain View
North Sevier38.12.535.6ENTERPRISENorth Sevier
NORTHRIDGE82.715.367.4ClearfieldNorthridge
OLYMPUS93.541.751.8WestOlympus
OREM106.534.572.0ProvoOrem
PARK CITY58.229.928.3Ben LomondPark City
Parowan29.03.825.2LAYTON CHRISTIANParowan
Roy93.819.474.4WOODS CROSSRoy
Sky View93.423.869.6BEAR RIVERSky View
SKYLINE74.814.460.4BrightonSkyline
SOUTH SUMMIT73.836.837.0Am. LeadershipSouth Summit
Stansbury83.121.261.9TOOELEStansbury
Summit Academy60.812.848.0MANTISummit Academy
Syracuse82.512.470.1LAYTONSyracuse
Timpanogos74.952.422.5UINTAHTimpanogos
UNION33.115.917.2CarbonUnion
VIEWMONT84.530.054.5FarmingtonViewmont
WASATCH72.733.339.4CottonwoodWasatch

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2018 by Noland Parry

Noland Parry’s record last week: 35-10, 77.8 percent

Season to date record: 149-45, 76.8 percent

High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 38-7, 84.4 percent

Season to date record: 152-42, 78.3 percent

