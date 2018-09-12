Noland Parry and James Edward pick Utah high school football's games for the fifth week of the 2018 season.
Parry'sPowerGuide
WEEK 5 - ALL DIVISIONS
|Thursday's game
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward's Edge
|Riverton
|86.9
|2.3
|84.6
|WEST JORDAN
|West Jordan
|Friday's games
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward's Edge
|ALTA
|105.0
|8.7
|96.3
|Weber
|Alta
|American Fork
|111.0
|28.0
|83.0
|WESTLAKE
|American Fork
|BEAVER
|63.0
|11.3
|51.7
|San Juan
|Beaver
|Bingham
|132.3
|27.7
|104.6
|PLEASANT GROVE
|Bingham
|Bonneville
|61.4
|25.6
|35.8
|OGDEN
|Bonneville
|Box Elder
|76.7
|4.2
|72.5
|BOUNTIFUL
|Bountiful
|CEDAR
|71.6
|20.0
|51.6
|Canyon View
|Cedar
|Corner Canyon
|111.6
|41.5
|70.1
|SALEM HILLS
|Corner Canyon
|Desert Hills
|81.7
|41.6
|40.1
|HURRICANE
|Desert Hills
|Dixie
|93.7
|26.7
|67.0
|SNOW CANYON
|Dixie
|East
|119.4
|52.0
|67.4
|TAYLORSVILLE
|East
|Fremont
|86.9
|8.7
|78.2
|DAVIS
|Fremont
|GRANGER
|70.5
|39.0
|31.5
|Hillcrest
|Granger
|Green Canyon
|68.2
|8.5
|59.7
|LOGAN
|Logan
|GUNNISON
|14.0
|2.3
|11.7
|North Summit
|Gunnison
|Herriman
|104.6
|62.0
|42.6
|COPPER HILLS
|Herriman
|Highland
|94.3
|34.0
|60.3
|MURRAY
|Highland
|Hunter
|71.3
|1.7
|69.6
|CYPRUS
|Cyprus
|JORDAN
|96.9
|2.4
|94.5
|Springville
|Jordan
|Juab
|59.1
|4.7
|54.4
|RICHIFELD
|Juab
|JUAN DIEGO
|66.5
|22.5
|44.0
|North Sanpete
|Juan Diego
|JUDGE MEMORIAL
|20.6
|2.5
|18.1
|Emery
|Emery
|Kanab
|36.8
|2.2
|34.6
|DUCHESNE
|Duchesne
|LEHI
|93.4
|29.8
|63.6
|Maple Mountain
|Lehi
|LONE PEAK
|108.2
|33.7
|74.5
|Kearns
|Lone Peak
|Milford
|56.1
|34.0
|22.1
|RICH
|Milford
|Millard
|46.8
|10.8
|36.0
|DELTA
|Millard
|Monticello
|24.5
|17.5
|7.0
|ALTAMONT
|Monticello
|MORGAN
|62.2
|3.1
|59.1
|Grantsville
|Grantsville
|MOUNTAIN CREST
|85.7
|8.1
|77.6
|Ridgeline
|Mountain Crest
|Mountain View
|45.5
|12.6
|32.9
|PAYSON
|Mountain View
|North Sevier
|38.1
|2.5
|35.6
|ENTERPRISE
|North Sevier
|NORTHRIDGE
|82.7
|15.3
|67.4
|Clearfield
|Northridge
|OLYMPUS
|93.5
|41.7
|51.8
|West
|Olympus
|OREM
|106.5
|34.5
|72.0
|Provo
|Orem
|PARK CITY
|58.2
|29.9
|28.3
|Ben Lomond
|Park City
|Parowan
|29.0
|3.8
|25.2
|LAYTON CHRISTIAN
|Parowan
|Roy
|93.8
|19.4
|74.4
|WOODS CROSS
|Roy
|Sky View
|93.4
|23.8
|69.6
|BEAR RIVER
|Sky View
|SKYLINE
|74.8
|14.4
|60.4
|Brighton
|Skyline
|SOUTH SUMMIT
|73.8
|36.8
|37.0
|Am. Leadership
|South Summit
|Stansbury
|83.1
|21.2
|61.9
|TOOELE
|Stansbury
|Summit Academy
|60.8
|12.8
|48.0
|MANTI
|Summit Academy
|Syracuse
|82.5
|12.4
|70.1
|LAYTON
|Syracuse
|Timpanogos
|74.9
|52.4
|22.5
|UINTAH
|Timpanogos
|UNION
|33.1
|15.9
|17.2
|Carbon
|Union
|VIEWMONT
|84.5
|30.0
|54.5
|Farmington
|Viewmont
|WASATCH
|72.7
|33.3
|39.4
|Cottonwood
|Wasatch
Home team in CAPS
Copyright 2018 by Noland Parry
Noland Parry’s record last week: 35-10, 77.8 percent
Season to date record: 149-45, 76.8 percent
High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 38-7, 84.4 percent
Season to date record: 152-42, 78.3 percent