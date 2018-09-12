Noland Parry and James Edward pick Utah high school football's games for the fifth week of the 2018 season.

Parry's Power Guide

WEEK 5 - ALL DIVISIONS

Thursday's game Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward's Edge Riverton 86.9 2.3 84.6 WEST JORDAN West Jordan

Friday's games Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward's Edge ALTA 105.0 8.7 96.3 Weber Alta American Fork 111.0 28.0 83.0 WESTLAKE American Fork BEAVER 63.0 11.3 51.7 San Juan Beaver Bingham 132.3 27.7 104.6 PLEASANT GROVE Bingham Bonneville 61.4 25.6 35.8 OGDEN Bonneville Box Elder 76.7 4.2 72.5 BOUNTIFUL Bountiful CEDAR 71.6 20.0 51.6 Canyon View Cedar Corner Canyon 111.6 41.5 70.1 SALEM HILLS Corner Canyon Desert Hills 81.7 41.6 40.1 HURRICANE Desert Hills Dixie 93.7 26.7 67.0 SNOW CANYON Dixie East 119.4 52.0 67.4 TAYLORSVILLE East Fremont 86.9 8.7 78.2 DAVIS Fremont GRANGER 70.5 39.0 31.5 Hillcrest Granger Green Canyon 68.2 8.5 59.7 LOGAN Logan GUNNISON 14.0 2.3 11.7 North Summit Gunnison Herriman 104.6 62.0 42.6 COPPER HILLS Herriman Highland 94.3 34.0 60.3 MURRAY Highland Hunter 71.3 1.7 69.6 CYPRUS Cyprus JORDAN 96.9 2.4 94.5 Springville Jordan Juab 59.1 4.7 54.4 RICHIFELD Juab JUAN DIEGO 66.5 22.5 44.0 North Sanpete Juan Diego JUDGE MEMORIAL 20.6 2.5 18.1 Emery Emery Kanab 36.8 2.2 34.6 DUCHESNE Duchesne LEHI 93.4 29.8 63.6 Maple Mountain Lehi LONE PEAK 108.2 33.7 74.5 Kearns Lone Peak Milford 56.1 34.0 22.1 RICH Milford Millard 46.8 10.8 36.0 DELTA Millard Monticello 24.5 17.5 7.0 ALTAMONT Monticello MORGAN 62.2 3.1 59.1 Grantsville Grantsville MOUNTAIN CREST 85.7 8.1 77.6 Ridgeline Mountain Crest Mountain View 45.5 12.6 32.9 PAYSON Mountain View North Sevier 38.1 2.5 35.6 ENTERPRISE North Sevier NORTHRIDGE 82.7 15.3 67.4 Clearfield Northridge OLYMPUS 93.5 41.7 51.8 West Olympus OREM 106.5 34.5 72.0 Provo Orem PARK CITY 58.2 29.9 28.3 Ben Lomond Park City Parowan 29.0 3.8 25.2 LAYTON CHRISTIAN Parowan Roy 93.8 19.4 74.4 WOODS CROSS Roy Sky View 93.4 23.8 69.6 BEAR RIVER Sky View SKYLINE 74.8 14.4 60.4 Brighton Skyline SOUTH SUMMIT 73.8 36.8 37.0 Am. Leadership South Summit Stansbury 83.1 21.2 61.9 TOOELE Stansbury Summit Academy 60.8 12.8 48.0 MANTI Summit Academy Syracuse 82.5 12.4 70.1 LAYTON Syracuse Timpanogos 74.9 52.4 22.5 UINTAH Timpanogos UNION 33.1 15.9 17.2 Carbon Union VIEWMONT 84.5 30.0 54.5 Farmington Viewmont WASATCH 72.7 33.3 39.4 Cottonwood Wasatch

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2018 by Noland Parry

Noland Parry’s record last week: 35-10, 77.8 percent

Season to date record: 149-45, 76.8 percent

High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 38-7, 84.4 percent

Season to date record: 152-42, 78.3 percent