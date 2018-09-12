SALT LAKE CITY — All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission on Saturday, Sept. 22, in celebration of National Public Lands Day.

Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, the day celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship and encourages use of open space for education, recreation and general health.

This year's event will focus on restoration and resilience of public lands.

National Public Lands Day is organized annually by the National Environmental Education Foundation, in cooperation with Department of the Interior, Department of the Army and Department of Agriculture.

To find a nearby service project or to volunteer for one, log on to neefusa.org.