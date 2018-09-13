This paper does a good job in printing opposite views — we need to know how others feel. However, it is overwhelmingly sad to hear about any disrespect of our flag and our country when our culture has always felt that singing the national anthem was a sign of great patriotism and love for our country.

Any event that offers an opportunity to pay tribute to our country has been a precious privilege and a gentle nudge to all of us to remember the blood, tears and sacrifices made for the greatness of it.

It may not be perfect and there may be many errors that have not been corrected, but its solemn vow to protect our freedom and give us hope should be celebrated whenever possible. Placing our hand over our hearts and singing of its glory is an unparalleled honor.

Diane Wilson

