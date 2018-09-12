PAGE, Ariz. — The National Park Service will close the west half of the Antelope Point launch ramp on Thursday due to low water levels.

The kayak launching area will still be open, as will the east side of the ramp. Vehicles can still use the full width of the ramp for approaching the waterline but due to a severe drop-off will not be able to back boats into the west side of the ramp.

In addition, buoys will be placed warning boaters that navigation through the Castle Rock Cut will be at their own risk. The Castle Rock Cut, located about 3 miles due east of the Wahweap Developed Area, is estimated to be between 8 and 10 feet deep. The Castle Rock Cut is a shortcut that allows boaters to travel between the Wahweap Marina and destinations uplake, shortening trip by approximately one hour.

Lake Powell is approximately 32 feet below the lake levels this time last year. The park service said that if the water level continues to drop, the Antelope Point Ramp will closed for the season sometime in September.