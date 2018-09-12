PROVO — America's Freedom Festival is getting new leaders.

The festival’s board of trustees announced this week David McDougal, who has served as board chairman or president of the festival for 35 years, has assumed a new role to establish an endowment to ensure the festival can operate in perpetuity.

Steven R. Shallenberger will take over as chairman, with Lothaire Bluth as vice chairwoman. Both have served on the board for years.

During McDougal’s tenure, the Freedom Festival has grown to more than 30 events, including Stadium of Fire, the grand parade, the balloon fest and the Freedom Awards Gala, all planned and executed by thousands of volunteers.