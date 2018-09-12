SALT LAKE CITY — Austin "AJ" Boutain admitted Wednesday to murdering a University of Utah student near Red Butte Garden during a multistate crime spree.

Boutain, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, for the shooting death of University of Utah student ChenWei Guo, 23. He also pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, for allegedly shooting at a woman who was with Guo, whom he tried to lure farther into the canyon. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, another first-degree felony.

Facebook ChenWei Guo

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will recommend that he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said Guo's family approved the plea bargain.

The violent series of events for Boutain and his wife, Kathleen Elizabeth Rose Boutain, 24, started in Golden, Colorado, on Oct. 27 when after a night of partying with Mitchell Bradford Ingle, 63. Austin Boutain allegedly became enraged that the man was flirting with his wife. Boutain is accused of killing Ingle by slitting his throat, stealing his truck and driving to Utah with his wife.

The Boutains are charged in Colorado with first-degree murder.

Police say the couple drove to the foothills above the University of Utah to hide out. On Oct. 30, the Boutains devised a plan to either carjack someone in Red Butte Canyon and drive to Tennessee, or just kill someone and take their car, according to charging documents.

But the Boutains got into a fight over picking the right person to attack, the charges state. Eventually, AJ Boutain approached Guo in his car. But police say he became enraged when Guo wouldn't roll down his window and tried to drive away. Boutain shot five times until his gun was empty, killing Guo.

Salt Lake County Jail Composite photo: Austin Boutain, 24, and his wife, Kathleen Elizabeth Boutain, 23.

Boutain then went back to his campsite to reload. When he came back, he attempted to lure the woman Guo was with farther into the canyon to kill her, too, according to the charges. She ran away. Boutain allegedly fired twice, missing her.

That incident prompted a massive manhunt in the foothills above the U., and a lockdown of the campus. Boutain was arrested the next day when he was spotted at the downtown Salt Lake City Library.

Since his arrest, Boutain has caused numerous problems while incarcerated, according to court records, and has accumulated new charges, including aggravated assault of an inmate.

Kathleen Boutain is charged with criminal solicitation, a first-degree felony; plus two counts of criminal solicitation and three counts of theft by receiving stolen property, second-degree felonies. She was scheduled to be back in court in November.