Kirsten Convoy shot an even-par 72 in the final round to wrap up a fourth-place individual finish and lead the Weber State women's golf team to a fourth-place team finish in the Battle at Old Works tournament at the Old Works Golf Club on Tuesday.

Convoy's final round 72 included seven birdies in a roller coaster day that also saw her card three bogeys and a pair of doubles. The round was a stark contrast to her opening round on Monday, in which she posted only a single bogey in a 1-over-par 73. The sophomore from Sydney, Australia, also recorded a second round 79 on Monday afternoon to give her a three-round total of 8-over-par 224.

As a team, the Wildcats recorded rounds of 312, 322 and 301 for a tournament total of 935. Eastern Washington and North Dakota State tied atop the team standings with totals of 908, while Montana State took third at 932. Eastern Washington took the team title in a sudden-death team playoff, beating the Bison by two shots. Eastern Washington's Alexa Clark took individual medalist honors after shooting rounds of 75-71-73 for a 3-over par total of 219 for a four-shot victory.

Sophomore Lydia Austin had an impressive outing for the Wildcats playing as an individual, posting rounds of 76-77-80 for a total of 233 to tie for 13th overall.

Freshmen Morgan Bentley and Gabby Dununzio each earned a top-20 finish in their collegiate debuts as the pair shot 19-over par totals of 235 to tie for 18th place overall. Bentley posted rounds of 79-81-75, while Denunzio shot rounds of 77-82-76.

Kameryn Basye, the third freshman in the Wildcat lineup, posted a three-round total of 242 to tie for 32nd, while sophomore Taitum Beck shot 244 to tie for 35th.

Three other Wildcats were also in action back in Utah, playing as individuals at the Utah Valley hosted-Hobble Creek Fall Classic. Senior Bayleigh Woodland and freshman Emma Johnson each shot a three-round total of 239 to tie for 57th place, while freshman Dylin Myers shot 246 to finish in 70th place.