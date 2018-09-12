SALT LAKE CITY — Heading to Saturday’s Utah football game against Washington?Don’t forget your ticket is valid on public transportation for the full day.

Prior to the game, UTA will deploy eight direct TRAX trains from Draper to the stadium. In addition, all Red Line trains and the direct trains will have four cars. There will also be special direct buses from the Salt Lake Central Station to the stadium, and buses will be staged near TRAX stations on 400 South to supplement the trains as needed.

Following the game UTA will have extra four-car trains to Draper and Daybreak, as well as direct buses from the stadium to the Salt Lake Central Station. Those buses will be stage on University Street (1400 East), just north of South Campus Drive (400 South). Direct buses from the Stadium to the Courthouse Station will be stage in University Street adjacent the stadium station.

If the game ends on time, about 11:15 p.m., the last Red Line southbound TRAX train from the stadium will leave at 12:08 a.m., and connect to all TRAX and S-Line Stations.

The last FrontRunner train heading north will leave at 12:29 a.m. and will be extended to Ogden. An extra FrontRunner train will enter service heading south from North Temple at 12:30 a.m. and will go to Provo.