MOAB — The state liquor store will be closed until Thursday afternoon, or possibly Friday morning, after a van crashed into the front of the store on Monday, damaging a support beam.

The Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management, along with a consulting engineer, inspected the building and concluded it is structurally sound and can be repaired, said Terry Wood, director of communications for the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

A white van crashed into the store, 55 W. 200 South, at about 11:30 a.m. According Wood, the driver forgot to put the vehicle in park. Neither the driver or the store employees were hurt.

While the store is closed to the public, Wood said it is able to fill orders for area restaurants and bars. The nearest stores to Moab are privately contracted stores in Monticello and Green River.