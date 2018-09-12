SALT LAKE CITY — Technically, the first Utah Jazz preseason game to kick off the 2018-19 season isn’t scheduled until Saturday, Sept. 29, against the Perth Wildcats.

However, local fans will get to see the team back in action a day early.

The public is invited to attend the free “Meet the Team” event on Friday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. in Vivint Arena.

There is no ticket requirement, and all the squad will be in attendance. Players will also participate in a 3-point shootout after being introduced on the court.

Entertainment will include Jazz Bear, the Jazz Dunk Team and the Jazz dancers. No photograph or autograph opportunities will be set aside for fans, though.

Jazz radio broadcaster David Locke will be the official master of ceremonies for the event, and television sideline reporter Kristen Kenney will be in the house interviewing select players.