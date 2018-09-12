Buy photo
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
American Fork's Bodie Schoonover completes a pass and gets tackled by Herriman's Ngana Leakehe during a football game at Herriman High School in Herriman on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 80 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 4.

Class 6A

Jack Rigby, Davis — Hauled in seven catches for 151 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Darts to a 28-0 shutout victory over Clearfield.

Parker Meldrum, Cyprus — Led Cyprus to a big fourth-quarter comeback against Spanish Fork as he completed 16 of 26 passes for 253 yards and three TDs in a 35-34 win. He also rushed for two more scores for the Pirates.

Kaden Johnson, Westlake — Completed 13 of 20 passes for 304 yards and four TDs and also rushed for 78 yards and two more scores as Westlake dominated Skyline for a 45-14 victory.

Bodie Schoonover, American Fork — Recorded five tackles, two sacks and also added an interception as the Cavemen defense dominated Herriman for a 37-12 win.

Class 5A

Cinco Lucero, Alta — In his first start of the season he completed 22 of 32 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns as the Hawks rolled past first-year school Farmington 49-7.

Lawrence Lokonobei, Cottonwood — Grabbed two interceptions and also added three tackles as the Colts edged Hillcrest 21-19 for their first win of the season.

Justin Lacefield, Roy — Led Roy with seven tackles and three sacks as Roy’s defense dominated Bonneville for a 35-7 win.

Ma’a Notoa, Skyridge — Workhorse back carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards and three scores to lead the Falcons to an easy 49-10 win over Viewmont.

Class 4A

Kina Taufa, Desert Hills — Enjoyed a dominant day on the ground as he carried the ball 23 times for 192 yards and two TDs in leading Desert Hills to a 27-7 win over Snow Canyon.

Duce Anderson, Mountain View — Completed 26 of 37 passes for 445 yards and six TDs as Mountain View overcame a 20-14 halftime deficit on the road to roll past Union 41-20.

Chase Butters, Ogden — Only had eight carries but made the most of them with 176 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-21 win over Carbon.

Breck Jackson, Ridgeline — Threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns as he completed 21 of 29 passes to lead the Riverhawks to a 33-0 shutout win over Copper Hills.

Class 3A

Parker Thomas, Grantsville — Dominated again on the ground carrying the ball 29 times for 236 yards and three TDs in a 28-21 win over rival Tooele. Thomas already has 910 yards and 12 TDs in just four games this year.

Hunter Easterly, Juan Diego — Carried the ball 16 times for 206 yards and one touchdown to pace Juan Diego to a 28-14 win over Murray.

Jordan Anderson, Richfield — Caught five passes for 87 yards and a pair of TDs as the Wildcats toppled Duchesne 28-6.

Class 2A

Ryan Holt, Enterprise — Rushed the ball 18 times for 220 yards and two TDs to power Enterprise to a comfortable 42-7 win over Gunnison.

Comment on this story

Taylor Crane, North Sevier — Completed 13 of 18 passes for 252 yards and four TDs as the Wolves prevailed in a high-scoring game against American Leadership 54-38.

Yates Taylor, South Sevier — Grabbed two interceptions to go along with his two tackles as South Sevier’s defense dominated in a 42-0 win over North Summit. Taylor has an interception in every game this season and has five for the season.

Class 1A

Reed Hedlin, Monticello — Caught nine passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns as the Buckaroos edged Rich for a 13-7 win.

Sam Orton, Kanab — Passed for three touchdowns as Kanab rolled to a 35-7 win over Altamont.

James Edward James is the prep editor and Real Salt Lake beat writer.
Add a comment