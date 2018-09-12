Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 80 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 4.

Class 6A

Jack Rigby, Davis — Hauled in seven catches for 151 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Darts to a 28-0 shutout victory over Clearfield.

Parker Meldrum, Cyprus — Led Cyprus to a big fourth-quarter comeback against Spanish Fork as he completed 16 of 26 passes for 253 yards and three TDs in a 35-34 win. He also rushed for two more scores for the Pirates.

Kaden Johnson, Westlake — Completed 13 of 20 passes for 304 yards and four TDs and also rushed for 78 yards and two more scores as Westlake dominated Skyline for a 45-14 victory.

Bodie Schoonover, American Fork — Recorded five tackles, two sacks and also added an interception as the Cavemen defense dominated Herriman for a 37-12 win.

Class 5A

Cinco Lucero, Alta — In his first start of the season he completed 22 of 32 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns as the Hawks rolled past first-year school Farmington 49-7.

Lawrence Lokonobei, Cottonwood — Grabbed two interceptions and also added three tackles as the Colts edged Hillcrest 21-19 for their first win of the season.

Justin Lacefield, Roy — Led Roy with seven tackles and three sacks as Roy’s defense dominated Bonneville for a 35-7 win.

Ma’a Notoa, Skyridge — Workhorse back carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards and three scores to lead the Falcons to an easy 49-10 win over Viewmont.

Class 4A

Kina Taufa, Desert Hills — Enjoyed a dominant day on the ground as he carried the ball 23 times for 192 yards and two TDs in leading Desert Hills to a 27-7 win over Snow Canyon.

Duce Anderson, Mountain View — Completed 26 of 37 passes for 445 yards and six TDs as Mountain View overcame a 20-14 halftime deficit on the road to roll past Union 41-20.

Chase Butters, Ogden — Only had eight carries but made the most of them with 176 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-21 win over Carbon.

Breck Jackson, Ridgeline — Threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns as he completed 21 of 29 passes to lead the Riverhawks to a 33-0 shutout win over Copper Hills.

Class 3A

Parker Thomas, Grantsville — Dominated again on the ground carrying the ball 29 times for 236 yards and three TDs in a 28-21 win over rival Tooele. Thomas already has 910 yards and 12 TDs in just four games this year.

Hunter Easterly, Juan Diego — Carried the ball 16 times for 206 yards and one touchdown to pace Juan Diego to a 28-14 win over Murray.

Jordan Anderson, Richfield — Caught five passes for 87 yards and a pair of TDs as the Wildcats toppled Duchesne 28-6.

Class 2A

Ryan Holt, Enterprise — Rushed the ball 18 times for 220 yards and two TDs to power Enterprise to a comfortable 42-7 win over Gunnison.

Taylor Crane, North Sevier — Completed 13 of 18 passes for 252 yards and four TDs as the Wolves prevailed in a high-scoring game against American Leadership 54-38.

Yates Taylor, South Sevier — Grabbed two interceptions to go along with his two tackles as South Sevier’s defense dominated in a 42-0 win over North Summit. Taylor has an interception in every game this season and has five for the season.

Class 1A

Reed Hedlin, Monticello — Caught nine passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns as the Buckaroos edged Rich for a 13-7 win.

Sam Orton, Kanab — Passed for three touchdowns as Kanab rolled to a 35-7 win over Altamont.