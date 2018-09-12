The Rise & Shout Podcast is a weekly discussion of BYU sports between brothers Matt and Adam Mangum. The show has been on the air since 2010 and is a mix of analysis, fan talk and, occasionally, a little nonsense.

After the elation of the Arizona win, expectations have come back to earth after a loss to Cal. Matt and I discuss whether this year’s BYU team is better than the 2017 squad, especially on offense. And because we have to, we discuss whether it’s time to bench Tanner Mangum for freshman Zach Wilson. Also on the show: wearing BYU socks, BYU women’s volleyball, and dropped passes.

